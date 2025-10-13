Father Christmas has allowed some of his trusted Dyffryn Elves to visit Dyffryn Ardudwy and Tal-y-bont to help spread some Christmas cheer with their Hamper Hugs.
The food and gift hampers have been funded by individuals in the local community, businesses and local primary school children, who will be making Christmas cards to add to the hampers.
These will be given to people who have found 2025 tough for personal reasons, or because they have been good to others.
Last year, 89 hampers were distributed by the Dyffryn Elves, who will prepare, pack, and distribute hampers again shortly before Christmas.
Any help or support will be gratefully appreciated through Just Giving, aQR code or you can contribute to collection boxes throughout the village.
A food donation box will be available at the end of November for a few weeks in Fox's One Stop, Dyffryn Ardudwy.
Visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dyffrynelves2025.
The elves are open to nominations this October, so if you know a local resident in Dyffryn Ardudwy or Talybont (LL43 or LL44 postcode district area), that has been ill, had a tough time or perhaps lost someone close to them and is in need of a Christmas Hamper Hug, please let them know by dropping them a note with their name, address and details of why you think they should be nominated for a hamper.
The elves cannot promise to help everyone, but they will do their best.
Please include your name, address and phone number in your nomination on www.Facebook.Com/DyffrynElves, or email [email protected].
You can also call 07305 414 282.
The Dyffryn Elves will prepare, pack and distribute these just before Christmas so please help them to put a smile on someone's face and let them know that people care, and they are not alone.
