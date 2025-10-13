The elves are open to nominations this October, so if you know a local resident in Dyffryn Ardudwy or Talybont (LL43 or LL44 postcode district area), that has been ill, had a tough time or perhaps lost someone close to them and is in need of a Christmas Hamper Hug, please let them know by dropping them a note with their name, address and details of why you think they should be nominated for a hamper.