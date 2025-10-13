Calls have been made to save Dolgellau’s Cerrig Camu residential home.
Christina Dembinska’s son, who has lived there for six years, has been told he must move out before Christmas. Fifteen vulnerable residents, aged from their mid-20s to mid-60s, are believed to be affected by the closure of the facility, owned by care provider Achieve Together.
Christina described the home as the “best possible place” when she first chose it for her son, who is blind, non-verbal, and has complex needs.
“It felt like a safe residential home with extensive grounds, an on-site day centre, and a strong, dedicated team of staff,” she said.
“It seemed like somewhere he could live happily and securely for life.”
But she says standards have declined in recent years. “Following Covid, the Owl Centre never reopened. The gardens have become so overgrown residents haven’t been able to use them for the past two summers.
Roof repairs promised in April never started, despite scaffolding being up and materials delivered.”
Cerrig Camu has had four managers in five years, and the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) placed the home under special measures.
Christina says staff morale has suffered, but despite these issues, the home still offers a lifeline.
“Some residents have lived there for 25 years. My son has been well supported by staff who know and understand him. This continuity matters,” she said.
Christina said a new manager recently began making improvements, highlighted in a CIW report from July 2025. “There was real hope things could improve. Instead, families were told the home is closing — right before Christmas,” she added.
“This is not just about my son. It’s about the loss of a vital facility. Cerrig Camu has huge potential and deserves investment, not closure.”
Christina hopes Gwynedd Council, Care Inspectorate Wales, and Welsh Government will help.
“Cerrig Camu is more than a building – it’s a home, a community, a place of hope. It must not be lost.”
A spokesperson for Cerrig Camu said: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close Cerrig Camu.
“We have struggled to sustain a permanent staffing team and long-term management at the home, and this has affected the consistency of care we are able to provide.
“We have invested significant resources and time into improvements at the home, but unfortunately the recruitment challenges mean it has not been possible to sustain the quality of care those living in the home deserve.
“After considering all our options, we have therefore begun to work with each person we support and their families and teams, as well as our Local Authority partners, to find suitable alternative care that better meets their needs for the longer term.
“We appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone connected to the home and are grateful to our support team for their continued dedication.
“We will continue to communicate openly and honestly with all those in our home community. Our absolute priority now is to make sure everybody at Cerrig Camu is able to move to a new home that is right for them.”
