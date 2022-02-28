Fears for a family separated by war

A Trawfynydd couple have spoken of their fears for family and friends in war-torn Ukraine.

Gareth Roberts and his wife, Nataliia, travelled to Caernarfon on Saturday to take part in a protest against the war.

Nataliia is from the Ukraine and the couple split their time between there and Trawfynydd. They returned from Horishni Plavni just one month ago, narrowly missing the start of the war with Russia, but the couple are keeping a close eye on the situation where family and friends remain. Nataliia’s daughter, Lina, son-in-law, Vova and grandaughter, Albina have been in touch to explain what life is like now the war has broken out.

“Sirens go off three times a day and when they do, they go down to the basement of their apartment block with around 100 other people who live there,” Gareth explained.

“The basement is usually where the rubbish from people’s apartment collects, but everyone has cleaned it and put mattresses and electricity down there so they can still get internet.

“They take their pets down there with them and sleep there throughout the night because that is when most of the attacks are taking place. It’s very worrying.”

A tearful Nataliia told the Cambrian News: “It’s very frightening. Many houses have been bombed. My daughter is there with my son-in-law and my granddaughter who is only 12.”

Albina turned 12 just this week. Speaking on her birthday, Gareth said: “Albina is 12 today, St David’s Day, and she would usually have had a big party, with a cake. But things are obviously very different this year.

“We are hoping to speak to her later, and perhaps we will get a video.

“She is young, but she appreciates there is a war.

“She has told me that they feel positive that they will be successful, and friends tell us that there is a feeling of unity.”

He added: “Supermarkets are open for basic supplies, and pharmacies, but schools and most businesses are closed.

“Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are obliged to make themselves available to fight. Vova is 45.”

Gareth said he is “grateful and pleased that the Welsh Government is willing to accept people from the Ukraine”, although he is unsure if his family will be able to make the trip.

“It takes about 30 hours to drive to the border with Slovakia,” he explained.

Also at last Saturday rally in Caernarfon was Svetlana Hemminki-Emlyn from Russia, who wanted to protest against the war, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, Arfon MP, Hywel Williams, and around 250 others keen to show their support for Ukraine.

The MPs said: “We were heartened to see so many people coming together to express their solidarity.

“We were also joined by people from Ukraine and Russia, united in their condemnation for Putin, and who have chosen to make their home here in Wales.

“The people of Ukraine are showing great strength and resilience in the face of a brutal and calculated attack on peace in Europe.

“Putin’s actions confirm that he is a ruthless imperialist poised to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty and self-determination.

“Protests are taking place across our continent and across the world. We are proud that Gwynedd is also raising its voice against this vicious and unjustified invasion.

“We also express our admiration for those brave people who have been protesting across Russia - knowing full well what Putin’s police will do to them.

“The people of Ukraine need to see proper UK sanctions. An embargo on trade with Russia. Humanitarian aid and opening the door to refugees.