Abersoch RNLI have rushed to Aberdaron after a car went over a cliff, fearing there could be casualties in or under the vehicle.
HM Coastguard requested assistance from Abersoch RNLI at 6.13pm on Monday 14 August 2023.
The volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat at 6.24pm and headed for the scene of the incident.
This was a multi-agency response involving Aberdaron coastguard, police, ambulances and Abersoch RNLI. Whilst on route to Aberdaron the coastguard was able to get safely to the vehicle and confirmed there were no casualties trapped in or around
it. The lifeboat was stood down and made it’s way back to the station.
The lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service at 7.13pm.
Andy Gunby, Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, said: “Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident.
“This highlights the importance of knowing how to contact the emergency services when at the coast even when the incident is out of the ordinary. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
For further information visit How To Call For Help At Sea (rnli.org)