Politicians are concerned that Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases will now be axed.
MP’s Liz Saville Roberts and Craig Williams and MS’s Mabon ap Gwynfor and Russell George are responding to reports that the closure of Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases is being actively considered by the review into the future delivery of the emergency service.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “We are concerned to hear reports circulating about the options purported to be under consideration as the preferred options for the future delivery of Wales Air Ambulance services across north and mid Wales.
“We have been clear from the outset that the only option which will best meet the needs of the communities we represent is the present model which is keeping both Caernarfon and Welshpool sites open and invest in a new Rapid Response Vehicle based in the northeast.
“This is the option that should be considered if we are to see a service that caters for communities across the north. People living in rural and hard to reach areas such as Pen Llŷn and south Meirionnydd will be put at risk if the service is centralised in the northeast.
“Plaid Cymru will continue to work alongside local campaigners and other stakeholders to press upon the Chief Ambulance Commissioner that nothing less than retaining both Caernarfon and Welshpool bases will suffice.
“This is the only acceptable option if we are to maintain a safe and timely emergency response for communities in northwest and mid Wales.”
Montgomeryshire politicians are encouraging people to take part in a final round of engagement amid claims that disappointing news has emerged regarding preferred options.
A final decision is due to be announced in March, but papers published this week indicate that despite six options remaining and the two that have been identified as the ‘strongest options’, would see the Welshpool’s base close.
The third and final consultation stage will run from 1-29 February, before the final decision is made in March. Russell George MS and Craig Williams MP have urged residents to make one last push by making their voices heard.
More details of how you can respond to the final consultation phase are due to be made public soon. Mr George said: “Papers that have become public this week, show us, that despite 6 options remaining, the two that have been identified as the strongest options, would see the Welshpool base close.
“Throughout this long and turbulent process, the public’s view has been overwhelmingly united towards preserving the current arrangements.
“We need a powerful show of support to keep the Welshpool base open, The final consultation will run between February 1st to 29th. I will keep working with Craig Williams MP and other local campaigners.
“Retaining Welshpool and Caernarfon’s bases is the best option for a reliable air ambulance service to serve the people across Mid and North Wales.”
Urging residents to contribute to the final consultation, Mr Willaims said: “The papers that have now been published ahead of a meeting next week of the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee, contain concerning news for the campaign to keep the Welshpool’s Air Ambulance base open for the long term.
“It is clear to me that closing the Welshpool bases in favour of a single North Wales base would have a significant detrimental effect on the ability of the Wales Air Ambulance service to operate as effectively as it does now to large areas of Mid Wales.
“I hope that residents make their voices heard and that decision makers listens to the thousands of residents across mid Wales that love and appreciate the Air Ambulance service.”
The Emergency Ambulance Services Committee has been asked to comment.