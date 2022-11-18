Fears sinkhole could close beach access
THERE are fears that access to a popular Aberystwyth beach may have to be cordoned off, nearly three years after a sinkhole appeared.
The hole near the bridge that crosses the Ystwyth river onto Tanybwlch beach, first appeared in February 2020 and was cordoned off by Ceredigion County Council.
The hole appears to have grown over the last two and a half years with little or no work appearing to have been done to fix the issue.
Local councillors have been asking the county council for answers, but have been left waiting for the next part of two months.
Aberystwyth deputy mayor Cllr Kerry Ferguson, said: “I have asked Ceredigion County Council for an update on the sinkhole earlier in October and am awaiting a reply – it would be useful to know what repairs are planned and a timeframe for this.
“I appreciate that the pandemic would have put this issue on the back-burner from March 2020, however we are past that now and rightly so residents are raising their concerns about the sinkhole.
“The issue might be larger than we expect of course, however any information to pass onto residents would be welcome.”
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall, who is a fisherman and uses the beach regularly, added: “Something needs to be done. We just want it repaired.
“My fear is that with winter storms this year, the damage will get worse and there will be no other option than to close off access to the beach from Trefechan.”
The Cambrian News approached Ceredigion County Council for a comment on the sinkhole, but after four working days, no response was received.
