Letter to the Editor: Wouldn’t it be nice if Prince Harry and Meghan wereallocated to the back pages so we wouldn’t have to see the latest saga of thiswhingeing and boring couple. It’s a shame that King Charles is not seen tostand up to his warring son.
We are all fanning the flames, keeping the fires burning forthis petulant prince, who has used shock and awe to fill his pockets.
The removal of titles that they don’t deserve would showthem the way to behave. These are given to represent our country’ssovereign ties, and should be given to the to this country only.
Jean Miles,
Harlech