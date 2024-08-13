A Mid Wales artist has donated one a print to raise money for Stage Goat Theatre Company.
Jemima Roberts, Felinfach, wants to support the work of another local mum who set up Stage Goat, entirely voluntarily.
“Tracey is the humblest person I know, far more comfortable behind the curtain than in front,” said Jemima, “but the service she has offered our community for almost a decade now extends far beyond the customary remit of a theatre company and is nothing short of award-worthy.
“Tracey set up Stage Goat to facilitate a youth-focussed, youth-led, inclusive theatre group. It started as a weekly class with a handful of kids to what is now classes four-nights a week with hundreds of kids.
“Tracey’s rare and precious gift is to work exceptional magic with our kids, treating them with love and respect, keying into and teasing out what makes each of them shine and feel fine about themselves.
“She works hard to foster a close community of supportiveness, collaboration and mutual cheerleading amongst the young people, volunteers and wider Stage Goats community.
“Stage Goat as a vital community asset. Lampeter and the surrounding area is in rural Mid Wales, an area largely cut off from bustling cultural and civic infrastructure.
“At the same time, rural areas are often a font of creativity - borne of necessity, resourcefulness and frankly, the ‘boredom’ and experimentalism that are vital rites of passage of a rural (and any!) childhood and adolescence.
“However, vital youth services have been consistently cut or closed down over the last few decades, leaving a dwindling number of places for young people to go - vital places for that fizz of youthful energy that needs a space, a channel and an outlet.
“Crucially too, young people need places to be/go/express themselves and feel a sense of creative and expressive autonomy, as a vital support to their mental health and overall wellbeing.
“Within the umbrella of Stage Goat, a youth cafe and events venue has also been established, with plans afoot to develop further, culminating in the vision for an entirely youth-led arts venue.
“I’m hoping to raise as much money as I can for Stage Goats, donating a print called ‘BECAUSE THIS IS HOW WE WANT TO LIVE’.”
For the chance to win a large print of this work, a £5 donation will buy five tickets, and donations are not limited to £5. Visit https://shorturl.at/6KyXv