At around 1.45pm on Saturday Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were called to a man with an injured leg on Tarren y Gesail above Abergynolwyn.
The 64-year-old from Somerset injured their ankle following a slip whilst fell-running.
Team volunteers, including one who farms land in the area, used hill tracks to drive to within a kilometre of the casualty as other volunteers made their way to the incident.
The man's ankle was splinted and the casualty stretchered over boggy ground down to the trailhead for transport down the hill in a team vehicle. The injured man was driven to Ysbwty Gwynedd by friends for further treatment.
As the team was deploying to Abergynolwyn to attend the incident, a second call-out was received regarding a man trapped in a ravine near Llangynog.
With resources tied up in the first incident, North East Wales Search & Rescue agreed to attend. However, the man managed to self rescue shortly afterwards.
Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon said: “It is unusual to have two call-outs overlapping, but it does happen from time to time. Fortunately, we are able to call on our neighbouring Teams to back-fill the gap when such instances occur; it is a very robust system.”