Dr Shala Tabassum, Head of the Department of Gender Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi, said: “Public transport in Pakistan is predominantly made for and used by men. Young women are often harassed and humiliated when they take the bus or train, and many decide not to continue with their education so they can avoid commuting problems like this. This project aims to dispel stereotypes and remove some of the cultural restrictions placed on young women’s mobility from home to university and back.”