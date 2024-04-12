Barmouth Festival Weekend takes place from 7-9 June with a carnival on Friday, a musical festival on Saturday and Water Fest on Sunday.
Volunteers are needed, but organisers want everyone to know that these roles won’t be boring.
“We want all volunteers to have fun like everyone else,” organisers say.
“You can still dress up and get involved, we just need you to be there for help when needed.”
A raft race will take place on 9 June at 10am so if you can build a raft and want to enter a team, find out more about the race, or anything else about Water Fest Sunday contact
Russell Courtney on Facebook or call 07887 585561.
Visit Barmouth Fest on Facebook for more.