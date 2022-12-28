A FESTIVE display of lights that ‘can be seen from Aberaeron’ is hoping to raise money for an important cause.
Stephen and Rachael’s displays outside their home in Llanon have drawn the crowds in recent years and this year’s Christmas display is aiming to raise money in memory of ‘a dear friend’ who passed away in 2019.
Stephen said: “The reaction has been great and a lot of people have called down to the Stad Craig Du estate in Llanon to see the lights.
“I’m told they can be seen all the way down in Aberaeron.
“We are raising money for 2wish with the Christmas light display outside our home.
“We are on our way to raising £1,000.
“2wish is a registered charity who aim to ensure that an immediate bereavement counselling service is put in place to help families that have suffered the sudden and traumatic death of a child or young adult under 25 years old.
“We are dedicating our light to display to our dear friend Phoebe, who left us in 2019.
“We have an online donation page set up as well as charity boxes outside our house.”
The money raised will go towards 2wish’s plans to ensure every emergency department in Wales has a suitable bereavement suite for bereaved families, ensure that bereavement boxes are available for families as well as bereavement support and counselling.
The display will be up until 7 January and a link to the online donation page can be found here https://www.facebook.com/donate/703363217734517/