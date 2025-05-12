Plans to convert a Ceredigion seaside chalet used for catering as part of a café business to a holiday let have been approved.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, G James, through agent JMS Planning and Development, sought permission to convert a timber-frame chalet overlooking the beach, associated with Cwtch Café, Aberporth to the let.
The proposal was supported by Aberporth Community Council which said the proposed change of use to part of the property would provide sustainability for the café provision, adding: “It is important that services within the community are retained.”
An officer report recommending approval, said the chalet is part of the Cwtch catering operation, which was granted permission for use as a food kiosk back in 2015; the site accessible only on foot.
It says: “The application site includes an existing timber chalet equipped for catering, with a separate timber structure beyond the red line in the form of beach huts, which will be retained as an A3 kiosk. The proposed holiday accommodation will be enclosed by timber fencing to create a private area for its occupants. A small balcony is also proposed as an amenity space, all located within land owned by the applicant.”
It adds: “The building, located next to the outdoor café area of the neighbouring Cwtch café, is not expected to negatively impact the privacy of the wider site or its occupants. The unit, which includes a small outdoor amenity space, is considered appropriate for its intended use as a one-bedroom holiday unit.
“The boundary treatment, consisting of timber fencing, ensures sufficient separation from the café area, mitigating any potential harm to the privacy and amenity of the cabin’s occupants. This will be conditioned to ensure it is in place before the use of the building as a holiday unit.”
The application was conditionally approved.