Margaret Griffiths cooked a Christmas dinner for 22 people at the Hub in Borth.
She served a beautiful Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and a choice of three puddings.
Revered Nick Bee helped to organise the day and played carols and songs on the organ.
Margaret then went on to provide turkey sandwiches for tea.
People who found themselves on their own this Christmas or were experiencing a difficult time in their lives were invited along to the festive event on Christmas Day.
The Hub's Helen Williams said: "A huge thank you to Margaret and Nick for making all this happen. Special thanks to Michelle for undertaking a huge pile of washing up."
Margaret Griffiths made Christmas dinner for 22 people at the Hub in Borth (Picture supplied)
Revered Nick Bee (Picture supplied)