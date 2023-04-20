I have no issue with any customers who wish to use self-service, however the net result of only having two tills for those with trollies results in increasing traffic while awaiting to reach the cashier.On a recent Wednesday while I was queuing, for well over 10 minutes, the lines of trollies were either going down the aisles, or mostly blocking the area near to the newspaper stand, obviously then blocking access to the aisles for customers who were trying to move between the aisles to do their shopping.