Fewer drivers received penalty notices for using phones in North Wales last year.
North Wales Police handed out 321 notices for the offence in 2023, down from 455 the year before.
181 notices led to a fine, while 140 resulted in a court summons.
A law change has broadened the definition of phone use – meaning the offence is now triggered whenever someone holds or interacts with their device.
The RAC highlighted a rise in youngsters using phones behind the wheel, based on a national survey of drivers.
Research suggests 39% of drivers aged 17-24 had checked texts or emails while driving, and 30% had taken a photo or recorded a video.
RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users."
"The only ‘screentime’ drivers should have in the car is looking through the windscreen as they focus on the road."
He welcomed the introduction of AI-assisted cameras to better allow police to identify people breaking the law.
Drivers can receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if caught using a phone while driving.
North Wales Police handed out a total of 26,653 driving-related FPNs last year, excluding cancelled notices. This included 22,403 offences for speeding and 900 for not wearing a seatbelt.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Using a phone while driving is a serious distraction that risks the lives of drivers and other road users.
"While enforcement is a matter for the police, there are tough laws in place to clamp down on phone use behind the wheel, and the Government is committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads."