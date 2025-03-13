The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways celebrate their platinum anniversary this summer.
Railway events co-ordinator Clare Britton is busy planning an event to celebrate two momentous landmarks. 2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway (part of the national ‘Railway 200’ celebrations) and the 70th anniversary of the recommencement of passenger trains on the Ffestiniog Railway, under the new regime.
The event, from 19-22 June, promises to be an action-packed long weekend celebrating 70 years of running trains in the new era with a mix of nostalgia and looking forward to the future.
Trains will recreate different Ffestiniog eras, opportunities to ride on the Welsh Highland, the chance to spend some time at Boston Lodge Works, the lynch pin of the railway, and to be there for the grand cavalcade!
The ‘200 Wheels on the Cob’ cavalcade will undoubtedly be the highlight of the weekend, on Sunday, 22 June. A cavalcade of Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways engines throughout the years will line up in formation across the iconic Cob embankment.
Clare first came to the railway as a child and has fond memories of visiting with her parents, and later as a volunteer.
This event will bring back many fond memories for her and many others who got involved with the railway in the same manner.
Thursday, 19 June marks the start of the four-day event. Arrive early as things kick off that evening with Simplex, ‘Mary Ann’ crossing the Cob, recreating that exciting day back in 1955.
Friday, 20 June sees trains from the late seventies/early eighties make a return. Join the 7am service hauled by diesel ‘Upnor Castle’, with trains to Minffordd and Tan y Bwlch.
Hunslets ‘Linda’ and ‘Blanche’ will take a ‘Ladies Day Out to Caernarfon. Visitors can experience a trip on an infrastructure train or take a ‘Moelwyn’ hauled inspection train to Dduallt.
There will also be an early evening train, hauled by Merddin Emrys and Prince, running non-stop from Porthmadog to Blaenau Ffestiniog, in both directions.
On Saturday, 21 June you can ride the ‘Early Bird’ again, this time steam hauled, getting a good view of a spectacular ‘200 wheel’ goods train at Tanygrisiau.
Other events that day include Linda running a trip up to Minffordd and a trip to Tan y Bwlch with a 1950s style flying flea, made up of four-wheel carriages and bogies just like relief trains of days gone by.
On Sunday, 22 June, the railway joins the country to celebrate 200 years of railways with the ‘200 Steam Wheels on the Cob’ spectacle, a cavalcade from Boston Lodge to Porthmadog.
An auction on Sunday, 4 May will include a selection of Cavalcade footplate passes.
A wide variety of services include a special ‘Snowdonia Star’ coming from Caernarfon.
Boston Lodge will be open throughout the weekend to ticket holders with exhibits and stalls, locos under restoration, footplate rides and a chance to look at some of the changes that have taken place with thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.