The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways want people to share their memories of the famous attraction.
Some may remember the railway’s famous beer trains which, until 1996, were the only place to get a drink when pubs were closed on a Sundays. Others may remember visiting the newly revived railway during summer holidays, and people in Blaenau might have witnessed the first train arriving in 1982.
These stories are invaluable and as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund Interpretation & Boston Lodge Project there is a fantastic opportunity for people to share them.
This ambitious £5.2 million endeavour will narrate the railway’s 200-year history to thousands of visitors.
General Manager Paul Lewin said: “We can feel our history slipping through our fingers – we must act now to save that.”
If you want to tell your story, contact the Interpretation Team at [email protected]. Interviews can be in-person or remote and will then be kept in the company archives, one of the oldest railway archives in the world.
There are also opportunities for those who wish to get involved with the project more broadly. Those opportunities include attending workshops, behind the scenes tours, or even volunteering! More details about the project can be found at https://nlhfproject.festrail.co.uk.