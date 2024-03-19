Easter egg hunts with a difference will be held along the Gwynedd coast when the North Wales Wildlife Trust look for shark egg cases. A number of hunts have been organised. Meet at the National Trust car park at 2pm on 29 March in Aberdaron, or at Plas Heli, Pwllheli (1pm) or Porth Nefyn beach (4pm) on 30 March. Alternatively go to the Victorian slipway, Tywyn (10am) or Llandanwg, near Harlech (3pm) on 1 April. The hunts should last approximately an hour and a half.