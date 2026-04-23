The parents of Ffos-y-ffin teenager Lee Barber who died last month say “life will never be the same”.
Lee died in a car crash on the A482 between Lampeter and Ciliau Aeron on 24 March. His parents Nicola and David say they have been inundated with support since.
Lee, 19, recently started working for DT Builders and was due to do a level 3 carpentry apprenticeship in September.
He did bar work and pot washing at Aberaeron’s Y Seler, loved mountain biking, built trails where he and his friends videoed themselves making jumps, completed Rubik’s cubes in seconds, and loved his car.
“He would drive for hours listening to music, chasing sunsets and searching for amazing views,” his parents recall.
“He was lovely, kind, polite, and genuinely loved by everyone.
“We were so proud of the young man he became. No-one ever had a bad word to say about him.
“He worked hard, would help anyone in need, was the kindest soul and the best big brother to Lexie and Damon. Life will never be the same.
“On 24 March at around 9.30pm Lee was involved in a collision with another vehicle and died at the scene.
“We got the phone call at 9.50pm and drove straight there as we had his location.
“The emergency services tried everything but couldn't save him. It was the most devastating night of our lives and we'll never get the images out of our head.
“We would like to thank the whole community for the messages, cards, flowers, pictures, memories and support with the GoFundMe set up by family. It means more than anything to us.
“Lee's funeral was at Aberystwyth crematorium on 10 April and the support we received...well, we can’t put into words.
“People came from all over for Lee's final drive, including the Devon-based children's bereavement charity, JB and ME. They travelled with Disney’s Lightning McQueen on the back of their truck built to look like Mack from the film.
“Lee was a huge car lover. The louder the better.
“So many cars gathered to follow Lee on his final journey, all revving and making noise for him.
“The procession was led by Lee's Grandfather Fionn in his Aston Martin, and his Nan's partner, Dafydd, in his Ford Focus RS, with family and friends following behind.
“We are so very grateful to everyone who came.
“The police were so supportive, stopping traffic to allow the procession to run smoothly. We will always be so grateful to them.
“The wake was hosted by and held at Ty Glyn which is owned by the Thomas family who Lee worked for in Y Seler.
“Llinos and the family have been so kind. We cannot thank them enough for everything they have done. Lee loved them all.
“Colin Phillips Funeral Directors have gone above and beyond supporting us as a family through the whole process, and Huw Bates from Seren Celebrants was so helpful and supportive with the service preparation and ensured Lee's service went as smoothly as it could.”
A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and give Lee’s family time to grieve has raised £17,740.
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