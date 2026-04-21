A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman is calling for a specialist dedicated food intake disorder service for north Wales.
Tracy Lee Williams’ 13-year-old son has suffered from Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) his entire life.
“Often dismissed as a picky eater, he and many children like him in north Wales are not receiving the specialised support they desperately need,” Tracy explained.
“Without dedicated services here, their struggles are not only misunderstood but also inadequately addressed, leaving parents and children without the proper guidance and care that could make a profound difference in their lives.
“ARFID is a serious eating disorder that requires professional intervention from trained specialists. Unlike typical picky eating, ARFID can significantly impact physical health, mental wellness, and daily functioning, making it imperative to have a support system in place that understands the unique challenges of this disorder. Unfortunately, in north Wales, there is a glaring absence of services specifically designed to address these needs.
“A dedicated ARFID specialist service in north Wales could transform the lives of affected individuals and their families. By having a local clinic staffed with knowledgeable professionals, children would have access to the right assessments, interventions, and continuity of care. Furthermore, parents would receive essential guidance and support to help navigate the challenges that come with an ARFID diagnosis. The establishment of such a service would not only alleviate the emotional and logistical burdens currently faced by families but also foster a broader understanding and acknowledgment of the disorder within our community.
“We urge Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to create a dedicated ARFID specialist service. By doing so, we can ensure that children like my son have a fair chance at receiving the help they need within their own locality.
“Your support is crucial in making this change happen. Please sign the petition and stand with us in advocating for a brighter, more informed future for those impacted by ARFID in North Wales.
A petition set up by Tracy, 40, has attracted 105 supporters (https://shorturl.at/oKPpc), and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is looking at ARFID now, as their Chief Operating Officer, Tehmeena Ajmal, explained.
“The health board is in the early stages of considering how best to implement a recently approved national pathway for ARFID, which has been developed with the NHS Wales Eating Disorders Network, alongside other health boards in Wales and people with a lived experience of the condition,” they said.
“This important work involves ensuring that staff working within eating disorder services and the wider NHS workforce have the right knowledge and skills to deliver high-quality, safe and effective care.
“Given the breadth of services involved and the wide age range of patients that can be affected by ARFID, this will be a significant undertaking, but one that is clearly necessary.
“Whilst this implementation plan is being developed, our services are continuing to support individuals with needs associated with ARFID. This can include treating severe anxiety when it is a key feature, or providing dietetic input for children with extremely restricted eating, adopting a multidisciplinary approach to providing support in more complex cases.”
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