“A dedicated ARFID specialist service in north Wales could transform the lives of affected individuals and their families. By having a local clinic staffed with knowledgeable professionals, children would have access to the right assessments, interventions, and continuity of care. Furthermore, parents would receive essential guidance and support to help navigate the challenges that come with an ARFID diagnosis. The establishment of such a service would not only alleviate the emotional and logistical burdens currently faced by families but also foster a broader understanding and acknowledgment of the disorder within our community.