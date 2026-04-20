An Aberaeron man has been appointed to one of the oldest and most prestigious roles in public life.
David Jones, of Bontuchel who now lives in Ruthin, has been appointed High Sheriff of Clwyd for 2026–27 by King Charles III.
He was formally installed at a Declaration Ceremony at the Old Courthouse in Ruthin, marking the start of a year in one of the most historic and respected Royal appointments in Wales.
The High Sheriff is the Sovereign's representative in the county - a rare, voluntary and non-political Royal appointment with a history stretching back over 1,000 years, supporting the judiciary, emergency services and voluntary sector.
David is best known as the founding Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, which he established as one of the UK's largest and highest-performing further education colleges. He has also held senior roles as chair with the Deeside Enterprise Zone, CBI North Wales, ColegauCymru and Qualifications Wales.
Originally from Aberaeron and a fluent Welsh speaker, David moved to North East Wales in 1999 and has since played a significant role in the region's education and economic development.
Speaking after the ceremony, he said: "To be appointed High Sheriff of Clwyd is a great honour and a privilege. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me over the past 27 years, from my family and friends to colleagues across education, business and the voluntary sector."
He added: "This is a role with a long and proud history, and I'm looking forward to supporting the incredible work already being carried out across our communities, particularly in the voluntary sector."
David's long-standing connection with Coleg Cambria was reflected during the ceremony. His former colleague, Karen Senior JP, served as the official witness, while the High Sheriff's ceremonial sword - presented by Nick Tyson and Karl Jackson of Coleg Cambria - formed a key part of the occasion.
The sword had recently been refurbished by the college as part of Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime awareness initiative delivered in partnership with North Wales Police and Wrexham County Borough Council.
At the ceremony, Llyr Williams of Swayne Johnson Solicitors was appointed Under Sheriff, and the Reverend Alyson Goldstein of the St Asaph Diocese as the High Sheriff's Chaplain. North Wales Police Cadets Maisie Hughes, Holly Stobbart, Poppy Butcher and David Cochrane were appointed as the High Sheriff's Police Cadets, and also attended the event with their families.
During his year in office, David will focus on supporting voluntary organisations across Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, while also working closely with the judiciary, North Wales Police and civic leaders across the region.
As High Sheriff, he continues a tradition that remains as relevant today as it was in Saxon times—championing community, justice and public service at the heart of county life.
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