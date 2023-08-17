Competitors from across the county took part in Llanddewi Brefi Show on Wednesday, 9 August.

On what was a warm and sunny day, the show presidents, Mr and Mrs Eirug Pugh, Gwyngoedfach, gave a generous donation to the show. 

Pictured in the gallery above are just a few of the winners. The main winners were: 

  • Supreme Champion Best in Show – Cattle – Evans Family, Llanio Fawr 
  • Open Horse Champion – Davies, Caehaidd 
  • Local Horse Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof 
  • In Hand Champion – Davies, Caehaidd 
  • Best Section C or D Horse - Davies, Caehaidd 
  • Ridden Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof 
  • Children’s Ridden Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof 
  • Cattle Champion – Evans Family, Llanio Fawr  
  • Local Sheep Champion – Sian Williams, Garth 
  • Highest number of points in the Local Sheep section – Rhodri and Celine Pugh 
  • Open Sheep Champion – Lewis, Nantrast 
  • Champion Ram/Ram Lamb – Alan Jones, Henllan 
  • Champion Ewe/Ewe Lamb – Lewis Nantrast 
  • Farm Produce Champion – Pugh, Gwyngoedfach 
  • Dog Show – Best in Show – Karen Beasley 
  • Best in Novelty Section – Jac Jones, Coedygof 

Horticultural Section

  • Highest number of points in Classes 1 to 60 - Alison Williams 
  • Highest number of points in Garden and Flower sections - Clarence Biddulph and Eiddwen Jones 
  • Highest number of points in Garden section – Clarence Biddulph 
  • Highest number of points in Flower and Floral Art sections – Eiddwen Jones 
  • Highest number of points in the Cookery section – Meinir Thomas 
  • Highest number of points in the All-sorts section – Alison Williams 
  • Highest number of points in the Handicraft section – Delyth Lloyd-Jones 
  • Highest number of points in the Photography section – Shelagh Yeomans 
  • Highest number of points in the Only Men Allowed section – Dorian Pugh 
  • Highest number of points in the Children’s section 7 years and under – Ria Cutter and Trefor Davies 
  • Highest number of points in the Children’s section 8 to 11 year old – Efan Evans 
  • Highest number of points in the Children’s section 12 to 18 years old – Teleri Lewis Griffiths  
  • Highest number of points in the YFC section – Cari Fflur 
  • Best exhibit in the Flower section - Orwel Edwards 
  • Best exhibit in the Floral Art section - Eiddwen Jones 
  • Best exhibit in the Cookery section - Meinir Thomas 
  • Best exhibit in the All-sorts section - Eirwen James 
  • Best exhibit in the Handicraft section - Delyth Lloyd-Jones 
  • Best Garden - Jenny and Bryan Regan