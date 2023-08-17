Competitors from across the county took part in Llanddewi Brefi Show on Wednesday, 9 August.
On what was a warm and sunny day, the show presidents, Mr and Mrs Eirug Pugh, Gwyngoedfach, gave a generous donation to the show.
Pictured in the gallery above are just a few of the winners. The main winners were:
- Supreme Champion Best in Show – Cattle – Evans Family, Llanio Fawr
- Open Horse Champion – Davies, Caehaidd
- Local Horse Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof
- In Hand Champion – Davies, Caehaidd
- Best Section C or D Horse - Davies, Caehaidd
- Ridden Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof
- Children’s Ridden Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof
- Cattle Champion – Evans Family, Llanio Fawr
- Local Sheep Champion – Sian Williams, Garth
- Highest number of points in the Local Sheep section – Rhodri and Celine Pugh
- Open Sheep Champion – Lewis, Nantrast
- Champion Ram/Ram Lamb – Alan Jones, Henllan
- Champion Ewe/Ewe Lamb – Lewis Nantrast
- Farm Produce Champion – Pugh, Gwyngoedfach
- Dog Show – Best in Show – Karen Beasley
- Best in Novelty Section – Jac Jones, Coedygof
Horticultural Section
- Highest number of points in Classes 1 to 60 - Alison Williams
- Highest number of points in Garden and Flower sections - Clarence Biddulph and Eiddwen Jones
- Highest number of points in Garden section – Clarence Biddulph
- Highest number of points in Flower and Floral Art sections – Eiddwen Jones
- Highest number of points in the Cookery section – Meinir Thomas
- Highest number of points in the All-sorts section – Alison Williams
- Highest number of points in the Handicraft section – Delyth Lloyd-Jones
- Highest number of points in the Photography section – Shelagh Yeomans
- Highest number of points in the Only Men Allowed section – Dorian Pugh
- Highest number of points in the Children’s section 7 years and under – Ria Cutter and Trefor Davies
- Highest number of points in the Children’s section 8 to 11 year old – Efan Evans
- Highest number of points in the Children’s section 12 to 18 years old – Teleri Lewis Griffiths
- Highest number of points in the YFC section – Cari Fflur
- Best exhibit in the Flower section - Orwel Edwards
- Best exhibit in the Floral Art section - Eiddwen Jones
- Best exhibit in the Cookery section - Meinir Thomas
- Best exhibit in the All-sorts section - Eirwen James
- Best exhibit in the Handicraft section - Delyth Lloyd-Jones
- Best Garden - Jenny and Bryan Regan