Abertoir Horror Festival has been given £10,750 from Ffilm Cymru Wales
It is one of seven film festivals and community cinemas to receive support from the development agency for Welsh film.
The Kotatsu Japanese Animation Festival, which screens films in Aberystwyth as part of its output, has been given £3,530.
Ffilm Cymru Wales supports seven film festivals and community cinemas serving exciting cinematic experiences to audiences across Wales.
Through its Film Exhibitor Fund, with funding from the National Lottery, Ffilm Cymru Wales provides £170,000 annually to support independent cinemas and film festivals to entertain and inspire people throughout the nation with a greater choice of films.
As part of the organisation’s commitment to innovation, inclusion and sustainability, the fund encourages exhibitors to develop their work in an evolving sector, connecting their local communities through cinema.
Nicola Munday, Ffilm Cymru Wales’ audience manager, said: “I am always impressed by the resilience and passion shown by film exhibitors based in Wales.
“Their dedication to creative and cultural film is formidable, especially during a challenging time, in which the nation is gripped in a cost-of-living crisis. But a strong commitment to audiences shines throughout these awards. I am looking forward to working with these organisations and future applicants.”
Ffilm Cymru Wales has awarded over £63,500 so far in 2023 to Abertoir, Cardiff Animation Festival, Community Cinema for All, Ffilm Llanfyllin, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Kotatsu Japanese Animation Festival, Wicked Wales Film Festival and Film Programme.