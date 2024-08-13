Were you one of the lucky ones who witnessed the stunning Northern Lights display overnight on Monday and Tuesday (12 and 13 August)?
Once again, I was not... Maybe one day!
Someone who did see them was my colleague, Dylan Davies. And he managed to take this fantastic photograph at around midnight in Bow Street.
Despite his best efforts to get me to capture a similar scene in Capel Bangor - “Look north west, active right now. It’s best viewed if your phone has a long exposure, about three seconds” - this was all I could manage. Fail! Oh well. Hopefully I will get another chance soon.
Jasper Salmon, meanwhile, managed to make a magnificent timelapse video of the Aurora Borealis.
He said he set the camera up and went to bed, and when he woke up, he had captured the lights in all their glory.
“My video was 400 single shots turned into a timelapse video,” Jasper explained.
“I shot them at home up at Mynydd Bach.”
Did you have more success than me? If you have photographs and videos of the Northern Lights, or the meteor shower some people spotted, email them to [email protected].