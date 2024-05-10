A Mid Wales firefighter has been celebrated following his retirement after 45 years of service to the community of Llanidloes.
On Wednesday, 1 May, the Llanidloes crew gathered at Llanidloes Fire Station to celebrate Brian Hamer's retirement and his final drill night.
To mark Brian’s outstanding service, his colleagues, both serving and retired, friends and family came together to watch Assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Flannery present him with his Certificate of Service.
Brian joined the then Powys Fire Brigade on 25 April 1979 and since then has consistently demonstrated dedication,
Station Commander Martyn Field said: “Brian has given an exceptional service to the Fire and Rescue Service and his community.
“It is extremely rare to have someone serve this long and Brian will certainly leave a big hole at Llanidloes Fire Station and he will be sorely missed by all."
“We all wish him well in his retirement and thank him for everything he has done during his career.”
Following Brian's retirement, the crew are now on the lookout for new on-call firefighters in the area.
Find out more on how to become and On-Call Firefighter by visiting the Mid and West Wales Fire Service website.