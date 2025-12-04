Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) will hold its Annual Charity Carol Service on Wednesday, 10 December at 7pm at Ebeneser Baptist Chapel, Eglwyswrw.
This much-loved event is a highlight of our calendar, bringing together colleagues, partners, and local communities for an evening of festive music, readings, and reflection on the year gone by. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the festive season and support two incredible causes.
All proceeds from the evening will be shared equally between The Fire Fighters Charity and Cancer Research Wales, helping to make a real difference to those in need. Donations can be made on the night or via QR codes provided in the booklet, on the evening.
Guests will enjoy traditional carols, contributions from local school pupils, and the chance to catch up over tea, coffee, and mince pies after the service. Everyone is welcome - bring your family, friends and festive spirit!
