Final phase of railway viaduct restoration to be split to reduce passenger disruption

The final stage of refurbishment of the Grade II listed viaduct - originally planned to take place in one go this autumn - will be split across the next two years to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy. As well as upgrading metallic elements of the bridge and laying new track, additional repairs will include strengthening work and further upgrades of some of the timber elements. These repairs weren’t part of the original restoration plan but engineers working on the 154-year-old bridge found it to be in a much worse condition than originally anticipated.