Final phase of railway viaduct restoration to be split to reduce passenger disruption
BARMOUTH viaduct will be open for the busy October half-term and Christmas periods, Network Rail has announced.
The final stage of refurbishment of the Grade II listed viaduct - originally planned to take place in one go this autumn - will be split across the next two years to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy. As well as upgrading metallic elements of the bridge and laying new track, additional repairs will include strengthening work and further upgrades of some of the timber elements. These repairs weren’t part of the original restoration plan but engineers working on the 154-year-old bridge found it to be in a much worse condition than originally anticipated.
The work to refurbish the iconic railway structure is the biggest and most ambitious in its history. Nick Millington, interim route director for Network Rail Wales and the Borders said: “We know how important Barmouth Viaduct is for passengers and communities along the Cambrian Coast and this once-in-a-lifetime restoration will protect it for future generations.
“Undertaking additional repairs on top of upgrading the metallic elements will ensure this vital rail link will remain safe for passengers, the local community and tourists for many years to come.
“We’ve carefully planned our work to avoid the busy summer season when tourism in Barmouth and the local area is at its height. We’ve also decided to take two shorter closures of the line this autumn, which means we can reopen the railway for the school half term and the Christmas period.”
The railway will close between Machynlleth and Pwllheli for five weeks from 8pm on Sunday, 11 September to Saturday, 15 October. It will then reopen for four weeks, including half term, then close from 8pm on Sunday, 13 November and reopen in time for the Christmas period on Saturday, 10 December. Dates for working on the viaduct during 2023 are still being finalised.
Network Rail will be taking advantage of the autumn closure to deliver further major upgrades elsewhere along the Cambrian Line including laying new track at Felga Fach and Pwllheli Station.
As well as the works at Barmouth, repairs will also be undertaken to seven other viaducts on the line; Dovey, Artro, Traeth Mawr, Leri and Cottage viaducts.
Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ planning and performance director, said: “We’re pleased to see Network Rail are safeguarding the future of the iconic viaduct and the wider Cambrian Coast route through substantial track and bridge works. This investment sits alongside our own in transforming services throughout Wales and Borders, including brand new trains. Services will be disrupted but we have been able to agree to reopen the line for four weeks from mid-November which was not possible last autumn.”
Replacement bus services will operate in place of trains.
Network Rail and contractors, Alun Griffiths, are working hard to maintain the viaduct’s appearance and Network Rail has worked closely with Cadw, Gwynedd County Council, Transport for Wales and others to develop plans to upgrade the bridge.
