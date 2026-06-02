Financial backing of this year’s Eisteddfod near Cardigan, to the tune of £73,000, with a potential budget of up to £200,000, has been approved by senior Pembrokeshire County Council councillors.
The 2026 Eisteddfod, running from 1 to 8 August at Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, holds particular historical significance as it marks the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, held in 1176 at Castell Aberteifi in Cardigan.
With this year’s Maes located close to the original site, the event is expected to be a landmark occasion.
The National Eisteddfod is the largest cultural festival in Europe and one of the most prominent events in the Welsh cultural calendar, attracting approximately 175,000 visitors annually.
The festival celebrates Welsh language, literature, music, and the arts, with a diverse programme of competitions, performances, exhibitions, and community activities.
The Eisteddfod proclamation took place in Narberth last May, with hundreds attending.
At the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to approve Pembrokeshire County Council to lead and deliver Pentre’r Garreg Las at the National Eisteddfod 2026.
Cabinet was also asked to approve the current financial commitment of approximately £73,751 (+ VAT), noting that further costs will be finalised as the programme develops, and endorse collaborative arrangements with Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire County Councils.
A budget for up to £200,000 for the promotion of the event is also being pencilled in; members hearing it was hoped this figure would be a ceiling of potential costs, with hopes the council’s part could be lowered by external funding.
A report for members, presented by Cabinet Member Cllr Alistair Cameron, said: “The National Eisteddfod is Europe’s largest travelling cultural festival, attracting up to 170,000 visitors annually and providing a nationally significant platform for the celebration of Welsh language, culture and identity.
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