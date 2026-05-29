Saturday’s events start with Morning Prayer led by Revd Lynn Rees and The Most Reverend Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales, preaching. In the afternoon Professors Jason Walford Davies and Tony Brown discuss R S Thomas’s early works. Later, poet and artist Roger Wagner will consider the link between landscape and poetry. The day ends with a concert, Poems of Stillness, which will include Hilary Tann’s setting of Thomas’s poetry to music, followed by drinks and nibbles.