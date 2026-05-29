Eglwysfach’s biennial R S Thomas Literary Festival and poetry competition returns this September, and entries can be sent now.
The festival at St Michael’s Church (25-27 September) celebrates the legacy of the renowned former poet-vicar with three days of poetry, services, talks, walks and music.
Inspired by the Dyfi Valley’s wildlife and beauty, the programme also brings together emerging and established poets for its popular competition.
This year’s festival is held in memory of founder Joy Neal, who died in December 2024.
The event starts on Friday afternoon with a walk led by Richard Suggett, David Billingsley, Nicola Roberts and Owen Shiers, exploring the landscape that inspired Thomas in Eglwysfach, followed by tea in the Iron Room. In the evening, Shiers will consider the connections between people, the land, poetry and music, in Singing the Land.
Saturday’s events start with Morning Prayer led by Revd Lynn Rees and The Most Reverend Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales, preaching. In the afternoon Professors Jason Walford Davies and Tony Brown discuss R S Thomas’s early works. Later, poet and artist Roger Wagner will consider the link between landscape and poetry. The day ends with a concert, Poems of Stillness, which will include Hilary Tann’s setting of Thomas’s poetry to music, followed by drinks and nibbles.
Sunday starts with Holy Communion, followed by a presentation, Reverence and Praise in Poetry, by poet and playwright, Menna Elfyn.
Walks, talks, presentations and concerts cost £10 (booking fees apply); services are free.
The weekend concludes with the poetry competition for which entries are welcome, with prizes of £250, £100 and £40. Submission guidelines and entry fees are available online or on request.
Visit www.eglwysfach.co.uk or contact Alison Swanson for more information: [email protected] / 01654781322 / 07834 884096.
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