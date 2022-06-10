Find out more about future of theatre
By Julie McNicholls Vale
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Friday 10th June 2022 3:30 pm
Share
The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth
A MEIRIONNYDD theatre will hold an AGM on Monday and the public can attend.
The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth will hold the AGM in the venue’s Art Room at 6pm.
The minutes from the last AGM will be read out along with the accounts and more information about the theatre.
"We have an exciting programme of music, drama and films for 2022/23," a Dragon Theatre spokesperson said.
"Come along and find out more - plus how to get to see events for free!"
