Gwynedd police continue to appeal to the public for help to find a man missing from the Tywyn area since 12 May.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South have released an appeal on social media, asking the public for information to find the 28-year-old man, called Adam.
The social media post on NWP Gwynedd South’s Facebook page says: “We have growing concerns for 28-year-old Adam who has been missing from the Tywyn area since Monday, 12 May.
“He is described as being around six feet tall and having dark facial hair.
“Anyone who has seen Adam, or has any information that could assist our searches is urged to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 51114.”