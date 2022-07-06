Fine for threatening message to health centre
Sunday 10th July 2022 12:00 pm
Caernarfon Magistrates Court
AN ABERDYFI man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit sending a threatening electronic message to a local health centre.
Ian Pemberton, of 2 Bryn Gywlan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to sending the threatening message to Tywyn Health Centre on 26 January this year.
Magistrates fined Pemberton £400.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £40.
