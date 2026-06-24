Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) is joining forces with Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre (MFCC) to raise awareness of domestic abuse and to remind communities that support is always available.
The Football World Cup is a time when many people come together to enjoy the excitement of the tournament.
But for those living with domestic abuse, major sporting events can bring increased fear and risk.
While football itself does not cause domestic abuse, heightened emotions, alcohol / drug use, and existing abusive behaviour can make match days more dangerous for victims and survivors.
Research shows a clear rise in domestic violence during major football tournaments
All Stations across MAWWFRS are designated Safe Havens, providing a place of safety for members of the public who feel unsafe, threatened or afraid.
Jay Crouch Safeguarding Lead at MAWWFRS said: “During major sporting tournaments, domestic abuse rises, and we want to remind our communities that if you need a safe place, MAWWFRS is always here for you.
“Anyone who feels they are in imminent danger or vulnerable can attend their nearest station, where our staff are trained and ready to provide support. Just call 999 at any time and ask for access to your local Fire Station Safe Haven.
“Home should be a safe place and if it’s not, come to us - our station is your station.”
Hayley Heard, Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre, added: “Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre stands with anyone affected by domestic abuse.
“Our message is clear: abuse is never acceptable, and nobody should feel unsafe in their own home.
“We encourage friends, families, neighbours and communities to be alert to the signs of abuse, to check in safely with anyone they are worried about, and to help people reach specialist support.
“During the World Cup and beyond, MFCC will continue working to reduce risk, provide guidance, and support women, men and children affected by domestic abuse.
“If you are frightened, controlled, threatened or harmed by someone close to you, please contact Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre on 01686 629114. If you are in immediate danger, call 999.”
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