Calls for a new statutory lobbyists register have been backed in the Senedd.
A motion on 17 June, put forward by Reform UK’s Llŷr Powell, was described as a “straightforward principle” by his Reform colleague Francesca O’Brien.
Ms O’Brien said people “have a right to know who is trying to influence the laws and decisions made in their name, and that right is currently not being met.”
Ms O’Brien said lobbying itself is not the problem, noting that charities lobby for vulnerable people and small businesses lobby for fairer regulations.
“What this motion is about is the difference between lobbying that happens in the open and the influence that happens in the shadows, and ensuring that the public can always tell the difference.”
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