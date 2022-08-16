Fire service issue warning after busy weekend
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has reported a busy weekend and issued a warning following a spate of wildfires (North Wales Fire and Rescue Service )
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is hoping for a quieter weekend after being calledto 33 incidents of controlled burning last weekend.
The fire service said that even if rain is forecast, ground conditions will remain susceptible to burning for some time as it has been so dry for so long.
“Our control operators have reported one of the busiest periods on record dealing with calls to these incidents which can tie up our crews for long periods,” a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Head of fire safety, Dave Hughes, would like to remind everyone to avoid burning and refrain from lighting campfires due to the potential impact on the fire services’s resources.”
