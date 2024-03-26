North Wales Fire & Rescue Service (MWFARS) has launched a public consultation.
The public consultation, launched on Monday, 25 March, is on the risks facing the communities in the service area, and how MWFARS will continue to prevent and respond to fires and other emergencies in north Wales.
A service spokesperson said: “We want to know what you think about our five principles for keeping communities safe.”
“Find out how you can take part at https://ow.ly/g79e50R1aoZ.
The consultation closes at midnight on 16 June.