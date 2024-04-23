The awareness week is part of the work NFCC undertake throughout the year to reduce these preventable deaths and messaging supports the aims and objectives of the UK National Drowning Prevention Strategy and that of other member organisations of the National Water Safety Forum. The campaign supports the NWSF Respect the Water campaign and joint, national member campaign. By aligning the messaging and supporting a calendar of campaigns, they aim to reduce the number of accidental drownings in the UK.