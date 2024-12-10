With the colder months settling in, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is offering free electric blanket testing.
Electric blankets are a fantastic way to stay cozy, but faulty or damaged blankets can pose a significant fire risk.
Testing is quick, easy, and completely free with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Residents will be able to bring their electric blankets to events, where the Service’s Community Safety team will also be on hand to help you sign up for a Free Home Safety Check.
Events will take place at Llandrindod Wells Fire Station Community Room on Tuesday, 10 December between 11am and 1pm and at Newtown Fire Station Community Room on Thursday, 12 December between 11am and 1pm.