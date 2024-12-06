Events have been cancelled across mid-Wales as residents prepare for Storm Darragh.
Ahead of the red weather warning which is in effect from 3am-11am on Saturday 7 December, both indoor and outdoor events have been cancelled.
The weather warning from the Met Office for wind is “expected to cause significant disruption” with “danger to life due to dying debris and falling trees”.
Aberdyfi’s Christmas tree lights switch-on event on Friday 6 December has been altered due to the forecast - they state the lights will still be switched on, but that this “needs to be done earlier due to health and safety”.
The Craft Fair at Dyfi Wildlife Centre on Saturday has been cancelled due to the incoming weather.
The Smoke Shack pop-up due to take place at the Machynlleth Bowling Club on Saturday evening is cancelled, returning instead on Wednesday 18 December.
The Machynlleth Golf Club Christmas Fair will also be rescheduled until Saturday 14 December - they stated all those with booked time slots for Santa’s Grotto will have the same time slots, or be reimbursed if unable to make it.
RSPB Ynys-hir reserves, trails, car park and all visitor facilities will be closed for the day on Saturday.
Ynyslas Visitor Centre and toilets will also be closed for the day.
Despite warnings of “large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes”, Borth Charities Fayre is still going ahead this Saturday with Santa due to make an appearance with his fiercest reindeer braving the storm.
However at least one stall holder has pulled out due to the weather.
The opening of Kate Dunwell and Shaun Lowde at Canfas gallery in Cardigan tonight has been cancelled.
The Polar Express train rides from the Vale of Rheidol Railway will be running on Saturday as the weather is forecast to ease into the afternoon.