Bosses of a Morrisons' superstore were left red-faced when Storm Darragh damaged its store sign - leaving behind the word Morons.
High winds stripped the letters R, I and S from the roof-mounted sign leaving behind the amusing lettering.
Joshua Jones, 26, snapped pictures of the sign when he visited the Aberystwyth store over the weekend.
Joshua said: “I thought of morons as in stupid people, I completely forgot it’s Welsh for carrot.”
On social media, others noted that the sign had ‘lost its ris’ – short for ‘charisma’.
Now, supermarket bosses are rushing to fix the sign – with Morrisons saying it is ‘working hard to get it fixed ASAP’.
However, a representative from the chain admitted the Welsh meaning was ‘very fitting for a fresh food retailer’.
Joshua said while his home had not been personally affected by the storm, he knew others who had been.
Joshua said: “I manage Banera, the cocktail bar on the seafront, and that was forced to close for the day.
“I know a lot of people that live on the seafront who were badly affected by it – it was wild.”