PWLLHELI Fire Station has said goodbye to watch manager Mike Evans, who has retired from the service after 48 years as an on-call firefighter in the town.
Mike joined the fire service in 1975, and was honoured at a retirement event at the station on Monday evening, 24 April, prior to him hanging up his fire kit the following Sunday.
Pwllheli firefighters, crew from neighbouring stations and colleagues from across the service including chief fire officer, Dawn Docx, and chair of the fire authority, Cllr Dylan Rees, gathered at the station to thank Mike and his family for their commitment.
Speaking at his retirement event, Mike said the “48 years have flown by”.
“I remember being the youngest on station and now I’m the oldest!”
He added: “Things have changed so much over the years and I’ve really enjoyed my time with the service.
“Of course, some of the incidents we attend are difficult, but the support of the crew over the years makes it all worthwhile.
“I’d definitely encourage anyone to consider giving it a go!”
Ms Docx added: “It was an honour to attend and to wish Mike and his family all the best for his well deserved retirement.
“I’d personally like to thank him for his commitment to our fire family and to protecting his local community.”
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting on-call firefighters at Pwllheli, as well as other stations across the region.
You can find out more about being a firefighter, as well as register, at www.northwalesfire.gov.wales or bit.ly/3OOmrV7