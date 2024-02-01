Porthmadog’s watch manager James Havelock has hung up his fire kit for the final time after more than 20 years of service.
Keen to thank everyone, James said: “It has been an honour to serve and protect the community of Porthmadog and the wider community of Gwynedd as an on-call firefighter and I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to all the people that have served with me during this time whilst responding to all types of varied incidents - I always felt great pleasure in keeping our community safe.
“A special mention and massive gratitude goes to my wife and family.
“Our job is a demanding, yet rewarding one and is also challenging yet fulfilling.
“There’s only one thing left for me to say - it’s time for me to knock off, make up and stand down.”
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Thank you for your service and commitment Jim.”
“Could you to be part of our team?” they added. “We could support you to work part-time as an on-call firefighter. Like Jim, by joining as an on-call firefighter you could be opening up a whole new world of exciting opportunities while protecting your local community.
