A Bala fireman has retired from North Wales Fire & Rescue Service after more than 30 years in the service.
Bala Watch Manager Mark Roberts joined the fire service as an on-call firefighter in 1993, He retired last week after over 30 years protecting his local community.
“Thank you for your service and commitment Mark,” a fire service spokesperson said.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is looking for people to follow in Mark’s footsteps and join the team.
The spokesperson added: “Could you to be part of our team?
“We could support you to work part-time as an On-Call Firefighter.
“Like Mark, by joining as an on-call firefighter you could be opening up a whole new world of exciting opportunities while protecting your local community.”
