Lampeter Music Club will present the fourth concert of their 2023/24 season on Thursday 21 March at Neuadd Bro Fana, Ffarmers Village Hall.
The audience will hear The Larisa Piano Trio, an award-winning chamber group who came together in 2016 at the Royal Northern College of Music.
The Trio loves to perform music across the classical chamber repertoire, but also new music, having worked with Michael Finnissy on a new Piano Trio dedicated to the ensemble as well as working regularly with Norfolk New Music.
The Larisa Piano Trio have had many competitive successes. They hold the prestigious St James's Prize, the Christopher Rowland Chamber Music Ensemble of the Year Award and the Weil Prize amongst others.
They have had residencies in the Netherlands and Italy as part of the Orlando and Residart festivals, and appeared at such festivals as the Leeds International Chamber Festival, Festival dei Giovani Musicisti Europei di Mondovì, RNCM Chamber Music Festival and Lake District Summer Music. Eliette Harris plays on a wonderful 1740 Calcanius violin.
As well as playing chamber and orchestral music, she is passionate about music education, working with both children and adults across a number of musical settings.
Rosie Spinks enjoys a varied musical career as soloist, chamber musician, orchestral player and teacher.
She created the film and musical score 'Lines' and has recently composed a piece written for solo cello. She is especially keen on the integration of music into all communities.
Jasmin Allpress has interests that span the musical world. Her diverse career combines solo performance, chamber music and teaching, with a Masters in Piano Performance at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
She is a keen advocate for contemporary music.
They will play a special programme of: Wolfgang Mozart Piano Trio in C major KV 548 Claude Debussy Piano Trio in G major Joseph Haydn Piano trio in A major Hob XV: 18 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more information and tickets visit https://lampetermusicclub.org.uk/en_gb/concerts/