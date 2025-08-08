A fireworks display will be held on Saturday, 16 August to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Tywyn's Race the Train event.
The annual event, which sees runners take on the pace of the Talyllyn steam railway will take place in the morning and will be followed by a fireworks display at Cae Rhianfa at sundown, around 10pm.
Organisers say: "These will be low-noise fireworks accompanied by dancing flames and music to create a magical atmosphere.
"We warmly welcome everyone to come and join in the fun as we celebrate this special milestone together.
“While the fireworks are designed to be quieter than usual, there may still be some sound and light — we apologise for any inconvenience or disturbance this may cause.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.