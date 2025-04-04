A sunbathing adder was spotted next to a high street property yesterday at 1.45pm.
Another was spotted in early March close to Ynyslas beach.
A passerby managed to film its wiggling path along the edge of the house opposite the public toilets by the rail station - showing a silver male adder with a distinctive black zigzag pattern on its back.
Posted on a Facebook group, the video attracted attention from those with snake-phobias, including one who wrote: “Ohh hell no... I would move house if that was mine.”
Another commented: “I’m looking for Trump’s number in the yellow pages to carpet bomb Borth as we speak, just to make sure.”
Others described the creature as “beautiful”, reminding commenters that it is a protected species and hoping it “went somewhere safe”.
The adder, also known as the European Viper, is a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.
They can be found across the UK but are known to like the long grassy dunes at Ynyslas.
It is the UK's only venomous snake but is “of little danger to humans” according to the Wildlife Trust, causing a painful bite which may come inflamed.
The Trust added: “If bitten, medical attention should be sought immediately, however.
“Adders are secretive animals and prefer to slither off into the undergrowth rather than confront and bite humans and domestic animals.
“Most attacks happen when they are trodden on or picked up.”
Their venom is used to immobilise and kill their prey, which tends to be small mammals, lizards and nestlings.
If a dog is bitten by an adder, seek vetinary attention immediately, take a picture of the snake if possible, and carry the dog to minimize the spread of venom.