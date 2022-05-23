First ever ‘bogfest’ to be held next weekend

A ‘BOGFEST’ will be held near Borth next weekend.

Natural Resources Wales’ LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs in collaboration with Cletwr Community Hub, will celebrate Cors Fochno raised bogs and its important plants and wildlife, as well as the role it played in local folklore at BogFest on Saturday 4 June.

Visitors attending the free event can expect story telling by local storyteller Peter Stevenson, and clay making activities where children will be able to create their own piece of sculpture inspired by the wildlife or plants they will see on the day.

Jake White Project Manager for the LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs Project said: “This year the project will be celebrating the importance of Cors Fochno from an environmental and cultural perspective, and everyone is welcome.”

Raised peat bogs are not only home to rare wildlife, but they also provide many of the things which society relies upon such as clean water, flood protection, carbon storage, and are also great places for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Cors Fochno is one of the largest actively growing raised bogs in lowland Britain with peat up to 8 metres deep in places. It is designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) because of its international environmental importance.

The day will start at 9.30am at Cletwr with car sharing to Cors Fochno.