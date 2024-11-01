The first LGBTQ+ bookshop in mid-Wales is set to celebrate its first-year anniversary with a birthday party, book signing and talk.
Gayberystwyth Books opened as a pop-up stall in Antur Cymru Trading Space last November before moving to Market Hall.
The bookshop boasts to be the only dedicated queer space in Aberystwyth and having only started with a dozen titles, it now offers over 150 ranging from LGBTQ+ classics to new reads from locals and international writers.
To celebrate its first year they are hosting an event with two local queer authors and a publisher on 8 November at 6pm.
Pete Shea, who runs the business with husband Matt Townsend, said: “On moving to the area last year we quickly learned that Aberystwyth is officially the 'queer capital of Wales’, and so wanted to do something that would support the community.
“We were often told that ‘Aber needs this’ and it was ‘about time’ that the town had a business like this.
“Often, people come to us sharing their experiences and looking for advice or simply a safe place to open up and share their thoughts and feelings.
“Having space in our little shop for a comfy chair, the space can feel like a confessional, which, to us, shows that the town really does need safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Many of our titles come from customer recommendations, which has ensured that although our selection may be small, it is a well-curated collection.”
The shop also hosts a sexual health information station with free leaflets, condoms and STI tests ‘without question or judgement’.
To celebrate, other traders will be staying open late with Gayberystwyth Books in Market Hall.
The event will start at 6pm on 8 November with fizz and birthday cake.
Talks will be with Jack Strange, author of ‘Look Up, Handsome’ - a new gay Christmas romance, Jane Hoy, reading her short story ‘When Minnie Met Katie’ about two young women who signed the Women’s Peace Petition from the same address in Pennal, and Helen Sandler talking about her small press Tollington Press, which has a special focus on lesbian fiction and non-fiction.