CONCERNS over the future of visitor centres near Aberystwyth and in Gwynedd have been raised with the First Minister in Cardiff Bay.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS and former Aberystwyth town councillor, Mabon ap Gwynfor, sought assurances from Mark Drakeford earlier today (Tuesday) over the future of Natural Resources Wales run visitor centres at Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Ponterwyd, Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd and Ystradllyn in Cader Idris.
NRW is currently conducting a review into all its visitor centres as the public body looks to cut costs.
Raising the matter with the First Minister, Mr ap Gwynfor said that these centres were significant contributors to the local economies and play an integral part in promoting preventative health measures.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s constituency counterpart in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts MP and local Councillor Delyth Lloyd Griffiths are due to meet with NRW bosses to discuss the future of Coed y Brenin and Ystradllyn, this Friday.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: "The First Minister will be aware that Natural Resources Wales are looking into the future of their visitor centres. Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd, Ystradllyn near Cader Idris and Ynyslas and Bwlch Nant yr Arian in Ceredigion, are all under threat.
"These centres attract thousands of visitors annually, both local and from afar - contributing significantly to our local economies and are a key player in supporting preventative health measures.'
"I’m sure the First Minister will agree with me that closing any one of these centres would be damaging. What steps is the government taking to secure the future of these important centres?"
Mr Drakeford responded saying: "NRW, like every service in Wales, is under financial pressure.
"They, like the Welsh Government, will have to make difficut decisions, but I hope when NRW comes to making a decision, they will take on board what Mabon ap Gwynfor has said alongside what local people have to say about what needs safeguarding."
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP added: "Visitor centres operated by Natural Resources Wales bring a wealth of recreational and economic benefits to the communities in which they’re located.'
"We are concerned to learn that the future of these centres, including the extremely popular Coed y Brenin and Ystradllyn in our constituency, are under review.
"Coed y Brenin is a much-loved centre amongst local people and visitors, supporting local jobs and bringing significant investment into the Meirionnydd economy.
"It is the UK’s first purpose-built mountain biking centre, is the starting point for walking and running trails, and attracts thousands of visitors from far and wide.
"Any potential talk of changing how these centres operate or their long-term future will understandably concern our constituents.'
"We have secured a meeting with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to discuss this matter. They must be prepared to work openly and creatively with local communities to ensure these fantastic resources continue to serve local people and the visitor economy alike."
Speaking on the future of the visitor centres, Elsie Grace, Head of Sustainable Commercial Development for NRW, said: "Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK.
“As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop and what we slow.
“This is no different to any other public sector body at the moment.
“Our visitor centres are part of this review, but no decision has yet been made on how they will operate in the future."
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, has also spoken of her concern and is seeking an emergency meeting with NRW.